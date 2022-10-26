A 65-year-old woman used a garden tool to destroy the windows of her neighbor’s house. The events occurred in the city of Pasadena, California, according to the KTLA news channel.

At the time of the attack, a six-week-old baby and her grandmother, who took care of her, were in the house.

How did the events happen?

The father of the newborn and owner of the house, Arman Tchoukadarian, mentioned that his daughter, just six weeks old, slept in a crib near the front window of the home. The same as when the attacker arrived and hit hard with a pickaxe, she broke into pieces throwing dangerous glass all over the place.

If my stepmom hadn’t acted the way she did, my daughter wouldn’t be here.

The girl’s grandmother acted quickly at the time of the attack, grabbing the baby before the window was destroyed, protecting her from the debris of glasses that were scattered throughout the house.

“If my stepmother hadn’t acted the way she did, my daughter wouldn’t be here,” Tchoukadarian said.

“I feel like we have lost our safe place,” he added.

Lunatic goes ham with a pick ax on a newly renovated house in Pasadena. Thank God a baby wasn’t in that bassinet. pic.twitter.com/K04AFcS5fx — STREET PEOPLE OF LOS ANGELES (@streetpeopleLA) October 26, 2022

The accident It was recorded by the security cameras of the place.

Damage is estimated at around $20,000 (97 million pesos at the exchange rate for this Wednesday) and the family assures that they are traumatized by the fact.

Who is the woman who attacked the home?

She needs to be in the right place getting help

The woman identified as Beverly Baker, 65, was arrested by the police at his home a few blocks from the event.

Investigators suggest that Baker suffers from mental illness, however this has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

“The police found her unconcerned, with a spike on her back, as if she had just finished working with him,” Tchoukadarian told KTLA.

It took the police about half an hour to get the woman to give herself up. She was subsequently taken into custody and will face charges of vandalism.

“She needs to be in the right place getting help. That is not an excuse to attack someone’s family, her newborn daughter, ruin her dream house, and threaten her life and tranquility, “Tchoukadarian attacked the woman.

