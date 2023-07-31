For a few seconds, a man saved from being kidnapped in Ecuador by a group of heavily armed men who They tried to kidnap him at the door of his home.

In a video from a security camera, the exact moment was recorded when a carrier, in a white T-shirt, gets out of his vehicle and prepares to enter his house. In the background of the pictureappear a black van at high speed parking near the place.

Within seconds, two men open the doors and get out of the truck, one of the criminals had a submachine gun in his hand and it points directly against the humanity of man.

Moments later three other men get out of the vehicle, to carry out the kidnapping. One of them was carrying clothes similar to those of the police, while others had hoods to cover their identity.

The criminals arrived dressed as policemen and with rifles, but the man closed the door in time.

However, fortune was on the side of the carrier who managed to close the door of his house in time and thus he managed to prevent this group of criminals from kidnapping him.

After several seconds looking for a way to enter the place and after failing to achieve their goal, the group of five criminals got into the van and left the place down the street from which they appeared.

The images were published on social networks, where the identity of the carrier who was a few seconds after being kidnapped was known.

“Jimmy Ch., a driver from Durán, was saved from being kidnapped this Thursday when he arrived at his house. The criminals arrived dressed as policemen and with rifles, but the man closed the door on time, ”explained journalist Carolina Pimentel on her Twitter account.

It is not the first time that the man has problems with criminal gangs



According to information from the journalist from the newspaper El Universo, the carrier already had been a victim of an armed group in September of last year.

The man who works as a partner in a bus cooperative in the city of Durán He lost his son a few months ago, after being kidnapped by a gang of criminals.

According to information from the aforementioned medium, the man did not pay the sum of money that the kidnappers demanded to release their 30-year-old son and they decided to kill him.

