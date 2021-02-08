#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

In May 2019, Brut had followed Jonathan, Caroline and their two daughters who had just moved into this cabin in the middle of the woods. Almost 2 years later, they take stock of their experience. “In fact, what I find magnificent with Lia and Mani is that precisely, because they have grown up and evolve on a daily basis surrounded by this nature, it means that everything is normal, everything is natural“, rejoices Jonathan Attias, author of” The fertile disobedience “. These light habitats are built on agricultural land classified as non-constructible but the couple claims the right to live there by advocating a concept, that of fertile disobedience. philosophy: to recreate societies that respect life so that they become the guardians of ecosystems.

“When we live in ecosystems, well we are much more motivated to defend them“, assures Caroline. Indeed, according to her, it is by seeing the water shortages that one really becomes aware of it.”Being there and being able to experience it, well, that makes us have a much more visceral attachment and a will to act which is much stronger than from the city“, adds Jonathan.