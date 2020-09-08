Football has become an important part of the warm-up in the past few years. Be it the practice of Team India or the franchise. Players are seen playing football during warm-up.

On Tuesday, the strength and conditioning coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shankar Basu, said that football has been an important part of the franchise’s training for the last six to seven years. Talking about football session, Basu said that on the first day when the whole team gathers, we play a football match.

And this time in the first day’s training session, there was a fight between Virat Kohli’s Hot Dogs and AB de Villiers’ Cool Cats.

There was a slight change in this game. It had no goalkeeper but a D. Basu made it clear that every teammate had to go ahead and participate in it at an equal competitive price.

Dale Steyn was shown a red card and Mohammed Siraj a yellow card to bring the game closer to reality.

Basu also revealed that being a strength and conditioning coach, he does not like football for the warm-up of cricketers. But sometimes they allow it. He used to do the same during his tenure with the Indian team.

The team of Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently preparing for the IPL starting on 19 September.

Kohli’s captaincy team will play their first match on 21 September in Dubai with Sunrisers Hyderabad.