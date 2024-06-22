United States.- A man who works as a food deliveryman, received an order for 700 dollars and I never imagined that the customer would comply with giving him an impressive tip.

Through the TikTok account @trankuz, the man, of Latin origin, works as a distributor in Dallas, Texas and shared his experience that drew attention on social networks.

The Uber Eats worker explains that his work day took an unexpected turn when he received an order 88 Fat Straws Drinkssince the destination was for a catering service 16 kilometers away and the shipping cost was only $12.

The total value of the order was 700 dollars and hoping to receive a 10% tip, given the unusual request, he made the delivery.

I had to make a delivery of 88 drinks / Photo: Capture

By collecting all 88 Fat Straws drinksreceived a gift that he did not expect, it was a frappé and when he arrived at his destination, he received a tip of 107 dollars, plus 12 dollars for shipping, so I had earned $111.06 dollars (more than 2 thousand Mexican pesos) for that shipment.

TikTok users reacted to the video and mentioned that they are the results of their good work.

Video: Food delivery man in Texas makes a $700 delivery and receives an unusual tip

