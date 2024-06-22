Fluminense from Brazil is not going through a good moment and before this Sunday’s game against Flamengo In the Brazilian Championship, several fans crossed the path of several players and scolded them.

The footballers got a tremendous scare when the fans crossed the street, interrupted the path of the players’ cars and scolded them.

“Flamengo has everything in its favor to remain as leader of the Brazilian Championship on the eleventh day of the tournament when it faces an overwhelmed Fluminense this Sunday at the Maracaná stadium, which cannot get out of the relegation zone,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “The team with the most fans in Brazil occupies the first position in the table, with 21 points, while Fluminense, current champion of the Libertadores Cup, It is in the last place, with only 6 integers. And Fluminense, which has already qualified for the round of 16 in the continental tournament, is unable to take off in the Brazilian leaguein which they already have six consecutive defeats, the last against Cruzeiro, that the day before they won 2-0.”

Fluminense believes it can get out of the crisis on Sunday in this difficult game, especially when the defender returns Felipe Melo, full-back Guga and midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso, that were suspended. The Colombian John Arias is in the America Cup.