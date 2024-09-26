Fluminense handed over the Copa Libertadores crown on Wednesday. The reigning champions lost 2-0 to Atlético Mineiro in Belo Horizonte and were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

With the Colombians Kevin Serna and John Arias As starters, Fluminense were unable to hold on to the 1-0 lead they gained in the first leg at the Maracanã.

Atlético Mineiro could have tied the score from the start, but in the 8th minute, goalkeeper Fabio stopped a penalty from the experienced Hulk.

Deyverson’s arrival is key to Atlético Mineiro’s qualification

Striker Deyverson, who arrived as a reinforcement for the Copa Libertadores after having played the Sudamericana with Cuiabá, was the hero of the team led by Argentine Gabriel Milito.

Deyverson equalised in the 50th minute after a cross from Gustavo Scarpa. His header deflected off defender Thiago Silva before finding its way into the goal.

Fluminense coach Mano Menezes shook up the squad and filled his team with attacking players, including Argentine Germán Ezequiel Cano, but it didn’t work out.

Instead, Atlético Mineiro found the formula to break through the defence and get the second goal, which gave them a place in the semi-finals. Deyverson scored again, this time in the 88th minute, when he fell into the six-yard box to connect a cross from Hulk to the far post.

Fluminense’s players claimed a foul prior to the goal, but neither the central referee, Colombian Wílmar Roldán, nor the VAR, in charge of Jhon Perdomo, considered the action to be illegal.

Atlético Mineiro, who are looking for their second Libertadores crown after winning the 2013 edition, will play River Plate in the semi-finals, who eliminated Colo Colo from Chile on Tuesday by beating them 1-0 at the Monumental.

