February is the month of love and friendship and it is in this period when many lovers show their affection to the people they love the most, some choose to give flowers, chocolates or stuffed animals and some make gifts that border on exaggeration.

This was what a young man from Nayarit who went viral after give a baby calf to a girl on february 14Valentine’s Day.

The recording was shared by the user of TikTok @penelopejules, who managed to capture how the young man dressed in ranch attire, accompanied by one of his friends, arrived at the school carrying the calf and a bouquet of roses to give to the young woman he seeks to flatter.

In the recording you can see how many girls are moved and surprised to see the young man, who in the crowd asks about the girl he wants to fall in love with.

It was as a result of this first publication that went viral on the internet, that many Internet users asked the user for more evidence of what had happened, for which she decided to publish a second part showing the reaction that the girl had when receiving her Valentine’s gift. .

As expected, the reaction of Internet users did not wait and there were those who considered the detail that the young man decided to give the young woman very tender.

“Stay with the one who gives you a cow, they all give you stuffed animals”, “Always a spectator, never a protagonist”, “This is how 15 thousand pesos look walking”, fHere were some of the comments.