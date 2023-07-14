Live falls and blows cannot be hidden in live programs, the same thing happened in come joywhere Flor Rubio accidentally gave him a tremendous blow to the face of the Chef Mariano Sandovalwho was dancing behind the famous giving her a tremendous blow with her elbow.

It was the same account come joy who shared the video where you see blonde flower dancing in the forum aztec tvbut he does not realize that behind him was the Chef Mariano Sandovalwho was tremendously surprised by the blow of the Mexican driver.

Although it is not known if blond flower apologized to his coworker come joywhat is a fact is that both were having fun with the rest of their companions who did not hesitate to continue the party and more because they were live as previously stated.

Another thing that has caught the attention of come joy For a long time, each of the sections of the morning show have attracted attention, since they are increasingly intense, something that fascinates many, but not so much other viewers.

On the other hand, blonde flower She is one of the few women on the morning show who has been in the project the longest, so viewers have liked the way she has related gossip about the world of show business.

