Mexico.- The singer bitter flower surprised his followers when breaking into tears after opening up about the mistreatment he has suffered from people because of his way of identifying and expressing himself.

The artist opened her heart and shared that she has received all kinds of abuse after identify as non-binary and begin to use inclusive languagewhich has sparked so much controversy since it began to become popular.

“All the people have gone all over me for using inclusive language, that is not the language of Spanish, non-binary people do not exist; I do not exist, I never existed for society, I never existed, that is, they are telling me that I do not exist, of course I exist, I am non-binary, neither male nor female, I am a soul, and that is what the record is going to be called, non-binary “He explained to his audience.

Flor Amargo went on to explain that she understands very well all those people who have gone through the same situation and are pressured by society’s stereotypes.

“And to all the people who have suffered so much, being a gender that may not fit in, but by force society wants to make you: ‘either you are a man or you are a woman’, as if the body were everything that defines us, I tell you that this record is for you,” he shared in tears.