Video clips showed huge torrents forming in some areas of Istanbul, as the water level rose above the cars and washed away a number of them.

In the Basaksehir district of Istanbul, dozens of people were trapped in the National Library, the subway and commercial stores.

There were reports of damage as a result of the floods.

The local authorities had warned earlier that thunderstorms would fall on the city.

The Istanbul governor said in a statement: “It is estimated that the northern part of Istanbul is at risk of thunderstorms, which are expected to be strong this evening.”

Turkish media reported that it initially rained heavily in the northern part of the city, where vehicles had difficulty moving.

Because of the floods on the road leading to Istanbul Airport, the movement of vehicles there has become difficult.