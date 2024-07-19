Join the Debate channel community on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant information!

In a video which can be seen in social networksyou can see how Two policemen in a patrol truck were left trapped by large amounts of waterdue to rainsin it Mexico state.

In a publication by the POSTA México media, it is read that this occurred in the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense, due to a flood after the regulating cup overflowed in Valley of Flowersin the city ​​of Cuautitlan Izcalli.

#At the moment | �� Police officers are trapped in their patrol car on the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense, due to a flood, after the regulating tank overflowed in Valle de las Flores, in Cuautitlán Izcalli. ��From the Network pic.twitter.com/AmMBRGWofu — POSTA Mexico (@PostaMexico)

The video shows the two police officers leaving the cabin and climbing onto the roof of the patrol car.

The person recording the video yells to the police that the firefighters are already on their way to rescue them.

Another video of the same case:

#EDOMEX �� | The maneuvers to rescue a patrol car that was left in the flood after the #rain on the Mexiquense Outer Circuit, at the height of Valle de las Flores in Cuautitlán Izcalli. ��⚠️ �� @multimediostv | #87Point3 ���� pic.twitter.com/bsqVZrOHwS — @87PUNTO3 ᴴᴰ ���� (@87punto3)

