Zhenyuan, one of the oldest cities in China (2281 years), has been almost completely destroyed due to the intense rains which have occurred in recent hours in the territory of the province of Guizhou.

Miscellaneous VIDEOS that have been published on social networks show the disaster that the rains have left, highlighting houses flooded up to the roof, dozens of vehicles stranded on public roads and even people trying nothing to get to safety.

According to the information issued by local media, during this June 29 in the Guizhou province, Chinathe level of water accumulated after 12 hours of rain reached 200 mm (2 meters) in some residential areas.

Likewise, it has been reported that in the Wuyang River The water level rose to 11 meters, exceeding by three meters the level that the historical record.

The weather forecasts that have been issued for the province of Guizhou, China, point out that Heavy and abundant rains will continue during the next few days so the residents of Zhenyuan fear that the damage to their homes will be worse than what they have already suffered.

VIDEOS: Flood destroys Zhenyuan, cities in China with more than 2 thousand years of history

This Saturday, the National Meteorological Center of China issued a Red alert for stormsthe most severe in its four-level weather warning system.

Zhenyuan City has more than 2281 years of historyis located on the banks of the Wuyang River, has an area of ​​just over three square kilometers, is surrounded by mountains and is currently still listed in China for being a multicultural town, since almost half of its population is made up of ethnic minorities, among which the Miao and the Dong stand out.