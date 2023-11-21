You have often read about ‘the very last of its kind’ here lately. Unfortunately, it is the truth in most cases, including the GMA T.50. It is the highlight for hypercars with a naturally aspirated V12. And what an ending it is. To find out if it’s really as great as it sounds, we drive the GMA T.50 in and around Barcelona.

After a brief explanation about the T.50 we can set off. There we immediately find an important issue: how does Gordan Murray’s car deal with speed bumps? The T.50 appears to have no problem with it at all. By the way, we are driving the PS 4 version here. This is not connected to a games console, but is the fourth and final prototype before the T.50 goes into production.

Later in the video we chase through tunnels at more than 10,000 rpm and we look higher and quieter when we drive over some mountain trails with the GMA T.50. We also come across a toll gate where we realize just before the barrier that we are in the middle and therefore cannot reach the column. You can watch that and much more in the video below. Don’t forget to turn up your volume.

In the next edition of Top Gear magazine, number 222, you will find the entire review of the GMA T.50.