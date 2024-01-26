You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian became the most expensive signing in women's football.
The Colombian forward Mayra Ramirez was confirmed as a new player of the Chelsea of England. Furthermore, he enters the history of women's football by becoming the most expensive signing in the world.
Her goals with the Colombian women's national team and with the Levante of Spain have led her to win a poster in Europe and to take the big leap in her sporting career: landing on one of the most powerful teams in the world at the women's level.
His six goals and one assist in the 12 games he has played in the Spanish women's league They led her to be in the portfolio of the London team, which was desperately looking for a natural goalscorer and found her in the Colombian
As it became known, the signing did not come cheap at all for the team. Stamford Bridgesince Levante wanted to get the most out of it and referred to the decision clause to let her leave.
Levante media explained that Chelsea paid the 500,000 euros demanded by the Valencian club, a figure that makes the Colombian the most expensive in women's football.
Mayra already speaks as a Chelsea player
The front of the Colombia selection She landed in England to be presented as a new player for the London team and arrives to replace the injured Sam Kerr.
“It's too exciting, I can't imagine it, I've never felt this before and I'm very happy to be here. We must make the most of this season,” were the striker's first words in her presentation with the Chelsea.
SPORTS
