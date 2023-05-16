With synthetic grass on the ground, amateur photographs on the walls and even direct access to heaven, the mausoleum with the mortal remains of ‘O Rei’ Pele opened its doors to the public this Monday in the Brazilian city of Saints.

The pilgrimage to visit the legendary Brazilian striker has already begun at the Ecumênica Necrópole Memorial, considered the highest cemetery in the world, with an act attended by his son edinho and several of his most unconditional fans.

pain and pride

“We still feel a lot of pain, we miss him a lot, but we also feel a lot of pride and joy for all that love and obeisance that he has been receiving,” Edinho said in statements to the press at the gates of the mausoleum where his father rests.

The triple world champion rests in a room that breathes football on all four sides. At the entrance, two brass statues of a smiling Pelé dressed in shorts anticipate the majesty of the place.

In dim lighting, the walls are made up of fan photos, giving the impression of being inside a stadium.

The floor is synthetic grass and in the corners are exposed the three shirts that changed forever the life of Edson Arantes do Nascimento: that of Santos, that of the Brazilian team and that of New York Cosmos.

“It is one more memorable moment for our family and to encourage our king to be eternal (…) The place has been designed with great care and love. It is noble, simple and very pleasant,” Edinho described.

In the center of the room is the imposing tomb of the king of soccer, made of marble, with golden details, and flanked by two columns made of mirrors. The edges of the sepulcher have the shape of the World Cup. In the lower part, some moments of his sporting life are sculpted.

The lid glitters from all corners. There is a huge cross in relief and at the bottom appears his name, his date of birth (October 23, 1940) and his death (December 29, 2022).

entrance to paradise

Above the tomb, a strongly illuminated pale blue rectangle opens on the ceiling, imitating the sky. A direct access to Paradise. “What moved me the most were the photographs of the fans because Pelé never refused to take a photo. Not even if he delayed him to take a flight,” he told EFE Cosmo Damião Cid, one of the founders of Torcida Jovem, a group that has supported Santos since 1969.

Cid pointed out that he felt a “very great” emotion when he entered. “What a nice tribute! It’s eternal. It seems that the people are embracing him. Any tribute to him is little,” completed this 67-year-old fan, who is proud to have shared several moments in his life with Pelé.

The mausoleum will be open for visits between 09:00 and 12:00 in the morning and 14:00 and 18:00 in the afternoon. To do this, it is necessary to register in advance on the cemetery’s website (memorialsantos.com.br/rei), since only 30 people are allowed to enter in the morning shift and another 30 in the afternoon. Opened in 1991, the Ecumenical Necropole Memorial It is the brainchild of Argentine businessman Pepe Altstut and is located about 700 meters from the Vila Belmiro stadium, where Pelé became a legend in the Santos jersey.

Two decades ago, the former soccer player acquired a space in the cemetery, which holds a Guinness record that recognizes it as the highest in the world and where his father, João Ramos do Nascimento ‘Dondinho’ and his brother Jair.

Pelé will be buried in a mausoleum located next to the Santos stadium in Brazil and ‘The King’ will rest there with several of his relatives. @AOlais has the report from Brazil. pic.twitter.com/Vw02EEvdeS — Al Rojo Vivo (@AlRojoVivo) January 5, 2023

EFE