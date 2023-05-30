The fire, which is still out of control northwest of Halifax, has not progressed since Sunday night, when authorities declared a state of emergency.

The authorities called on suburban residents to remain on alert to evacuate their homes at any moment.

“We really thought we were going to die,” said Marianne and her husband, Peter Gillespie, who found themselves engulfed in flames.

They told CBC that they fled in their car while “ash and sparks were falling on the car”.

In turn, one of the volunteer firefighters told Radio Canada, with tears in his eyes, how he felt, “driving through burning cars and houses.”

Local television channels broadcast scenes showing plumes of smoke surrounding the area and many homes and cars, which turned into ashes due to the fire, which did not cause any human injuries.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston described the province as “under pressure”, while Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the fire was “unprecedented”.

“We haven’t expanded the perimeter (the evacuation zone) since yesterday, which gives hope that the situation may have stabilized,” Savage told a press conference, stressing, however, that it was “still dangerous.”

Authorities said that although the winds that fanned the fire changed direction on Monday and returned the fire to the direction it came from, it was not enough to stave off the danger.

She added that rain is the only way for the firefighting teams to control the fire, but no rain is expected this week.

And Monday, there were wildfires raging in eight of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories.

In recent years, western Canada has been repeatedly exposed to extreme weather events, exacerbated by the intensity and frequency of global warming.