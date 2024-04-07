Alarm was caused among the capital's population by the multiple flares that this Saturday night they left ducts and vents that unite Mexico City (CDMX) and to State of Mexico (EDOMEX).

He fire spread over several meters of the Rio de los Remedios avenuefrom the San Felipe de Jesús neighborhood, in the Mayor Gustavo A. Maderofrom CDMX.

Although it was initially reported that the pipelines belonged to Petróleos Mexicano (PEMEX)this was denied by the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of EcatepecJesús Miranda Cárdenas.

“These go over what was the channel, above the remedies. Practically, we thought they were going to encapsulate it, but it is not in use. But They are not pipelines that pass any hydrocarbons , specifically gasoline or some type of fuel. No, that's negative “said Miranda Cárdenas.

Fires reported in pipelines that link CDMX and Edomex

Likewise, the lifeguard spoke about the Possible causes of the fires recorded in the pipelines on Río de los Remedios Avenue.

“Those vents, unfortunately, are generating their own gases, they are generating their temperature. And this is what causes us with any ignition source and There are many people around here who usually throw garbage “explained the director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Ecatepec.

Finally, he pointed out that around 10:00 at night an advance of 60% was already reported in the control of the fire in the Ríos de los Remedios pipelines and damage to homes is ruled out.

For its part, Mexico City Firefighters He posted on Twitter at 10:10 p.m. that “the fire is already extinguished“We continue to cool the place.”