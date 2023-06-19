Mexico City.- When putting out a fire in the colony Santa Maria La Ribera, firefighters of CDMX they discovered a kitten with burns but aliveand they took it out to apply maneuvers of revival and apply to it oxygen from one of his tanks.

According to what they reported, the “cat” survived and would be taken to be attended by veterinary personnel.

“We rescued a kitten from the fire registered in Eligio Ancona street, Santa María La Ribera neighborhood, in @AlcCuauhtemocMx (Cuauhtémoc Mayor’s Office); we provided first aid and it was delivered to a person for medical attention,” wrote the City of Fire Department. Mexico in social networks.

He fire in a living place of colonia Santa María La Ribera occurred before noon this Sunday, in the kitchen, publishes the newspaper Excelsior.

By dousing the flames, the firefighters discovered in the place to a kitten, that despite having something burned his fur, he was still breathing. They took him out to the street and revived him with the help of an oxygen tank.