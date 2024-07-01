Mexico City.- A strong fire broke out this morning near the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), on the border between the Gustavo A. Madero Municipality and Nezahualcóyotl City.

Police reports indicated that the incident occurred near the Colonia Cuchilla del Tesoro, in an alleged irregular settlement.

Firefighters from CDMX came to attend to the emergency, whose column of smoke and flames can be seen hundreds of meters away.

“A strong fire was reported on the borders of the Airport between the Gustavo A. Madero Mayor’s Office and our Municipality, Nezahualcóyotl emergency services were on site,” reported the Nezahualcóyotl Security Secretariat.

No casualties have been reported so far, added the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of the Capital of the Country.

“Emergency teams are working to put out a fire that broke out (in) approximately 30 poorly constructed homes located behind the Mexico City International Airport, Av. Texcoco, Col. Ciudad Lago, Nezahualcóyotl Municipality.

“No injuries have been reported. At the moment, 50% of the fire control and extinguishing work is complete,” the agency said at 8:07 a.m. on Monday.

The AICM has not reported any damage from the fire and no authority has mentioned the possible cause.