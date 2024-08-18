Ciudad Juarez.-

On Saturday night, a fire was reported in a house located on Agustín Melgar Street, almost on the corner with Luciano Becerra Street.

The fire began at approximately 8 p.m., when neighbors in the area began to notice thick smoke coming from the building, causing concern among nearby residents.

In the face of the emergency, the first units to arrive at the scene were those of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

Units 257 and 265 were quickly mobilized after receiving reports from neighbors.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed that the home was uninhabited at the time, which prevented any people from being inside the property and potential victims.

SSPM staff proceeded to assess the situation and, upon confirming that the fire was advancing, the decision was made to immediately contact the fire department to take charge of extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters, who arrived shortly after, immediately began working to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent homes.

The rapid and coordinated response of local authorities was crucial to mitigating the damage.

Despite the efforts of emergency teams, authorities are still assessing the material damage and possible causes of the fire.

Security authorities have called on residents to be alert for any signs of fire and to immediately report any suspicious situation.