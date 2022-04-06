Culiacán.- A strong mobilization on the part of the government behind public security orders of the state when it was reported that a patrol was burning in the Magnolia streets in the Sinaloa neighborhood, in the state capital.

It was at 10:10 p.m. when it was reported that a patrol car was on fire, the report was issued by some neighbors of the sector who when seeing the flames inside the patrol they began helping the agents with buckets of water to douse the flames they were starting to come out of the bottom of the unit.

Immediately a strong mobilization of several municipal, state and federal public security agents gathered at the scene to support their colleagues.

At the time the authorities reported that It was about some balatas that heated from a unit of the preventive state police at the time of a chase by the sector of the colony before mentioned. On Twitter, the agency issued a statement.

