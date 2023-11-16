You know most simulation games, but did you know that there are also games like Lawn Mowing Simulator, Powerwash Simulator and Autobahn Police Simulator to exist? We’re just missing Car Journalist Simulator. The list of ‘games in which you can continue working after work’ also includes a taxi driver. Soon you will be able to work with for free Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator.

In this new game you are not only a taxi driver but also the manager of a taxi company. As the boss of your own organization, you hire other drivers, buy new cars and pimp the taxis with, for example, neon lights. You do this in Barcelona. Makers Nacon and Simteract have recreated 460 kilometers of the Spanish city in full size.

The makers have also spent time making the game a bit realistic. For example, the braking distance becomes longer in the rain. In addition, your travel planning can be thrown into disarray by parades, accidents or roadworks. Yes, the life of a taxi driver is not a bed of roses, even in the virtual world.

Waiting at the charging station

To make matters worse, you have to drive yourself to a gas or charging station if the car starts beeping. Unfortunately, your character cannot grab his laptop during the charging process Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator to play. Taxception. Inflation in the simulated Barcelona is even more intense than here. A liter of Euro 95 already costs 8.07 euros and a liter of diesel costs 5.02 euros.

You should also take good care of your car. For example, you must take your taxi to a mechanic if warning lights come on or after you have had an accident. To make yourself presentable, you can also have your cars go through the car wash. If you do a good job, you can even get a tip.

There is an all-brakes-release mode in the taxi game

The idea is of course that you transport your customers neatly, but fortunately there is also a kind The Purgemode where you don’t get fines. There is also an exact opposite mission where you are not allowed to break any traffic rules. From February 2024 you can buy the taxi game for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.