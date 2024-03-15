Video: fight ended with a man killed by a shot to the head on the New York subway

Many transportation systems in the world are used by the inhabitants of these places to be able to move more quickly to their destinations, however, several of these suffer from the insecurity that plagues cities today.

The capital of the world is no exception, since a few hours ago a man was attacked with a firearm in one of the New York subway stations.

The event occurred last Thursday, March 14, where a man was shot in the head, at the Brooklyn station in New York, according to the Police Department of this city.

The person attacked was on the air conditioning platform and was heading to Manhattan, when had an altercation with another man who responded with his firearm at 4:45 p.m. this Thursday.

Given the severity of his injuries, the man was taken to the hospital. 'NewYork-Presbyterian'where doctors determined that he was in critical condition, however, He died minutes later.

According to the authorities, the man who attacked and shot the other citizen was apprehended and it was possible to take his firearm.

🇺🇸 | BREAKING NEWS: Reportedly, this would have been the fight that led to a man being shot in the head, ending his life, a few hours ago in the New York Subway. https://t.co/7nLXoVNT1o — UHN PLUS (@UHN_Plus) March 15, 2024

The New York police reported that in the In the last two weeks, there have been eight shootings and the number, compared to last year, has increased because in 2023 only one person was injured in an event of this type.

Likewise, crimes such as robbery, serious assault, burglary, grand theft, rape and murder have had an increase of 13.2%.

The scene was captured by a person who was also traveling in this car, as was the journalist Joyce Philippe, who was able to record the event from another part of the transport.

This puts the restriction on the use of weapons back into the debate, since in some states this type of event occurs regularly.

LUZ ANGELA DOMÍNGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

More news