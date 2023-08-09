Video: fight between a diner and a waiter, authorities seal a renowned restaurant

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The fight spread on social networks; the client was under the influence of alcohol
The fight spread on social networks; the client was under the influence of alcohol
The fight spread on social networks; the client was under the influence of alcohol.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
US
A waiter and a diner staged a fight outside the Corregidora No. 1 restaurant, located in the Historic Center of Querétaro, Mexico.Through social networks, the video has been disseminated showing how the worker hits a client who was under the influence of alcohol on the face and body.
Between screams, you can see how they try to stop the waiter, who punches and kicks the customer who can’t stand up.
(We recommend reading: ‘Cloud Seeding’, Mexico’s strategy to combat high temperatures)
Opinions are divided on social networks, among Internet users who disqualify the waiter’s actions and among those who wonder the reasons that led to the fight.
After the video was broadcast, municipal inspectors went to the restaurant, located on Corregidora avenue; the place was closed for not having permits for the sale of alcohol.
#CNEnVideo ▶️ | It appears in #queretaro another “shark” 💥
👉🏽 Waiter starred in a fight with a client who under the influence of alcohol became aggressive outside a restaurant on Avenida Corregidora, in the Historic Center. pic.twitter.com/dA1zXXeU3U
– Circle News Querétaro (@CNqueretaro) August 8, 2023
More news of your interest
Mexico will install another center for migrants agreed with the United States on the border
Tragic traffic accident in western Mexico leaves 15 people dead
Gunmen burn 11 vehicles on major Mexican highway
US
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #fight #diner #waiter #authorities #seal #renowned #restaurant
Leave a Reply