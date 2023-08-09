Wednesday, August 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: fight between a diner and a waiter, authorities seal a renowned restaurant

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in World
0
Video: fight between a diner and a waiter, authorities seal a renowned restaurant

Close


Close

fight between waiter and diner

The fight spread on social networks; the client was under the influence of alcohol

The fight spread on social networks; the client was under the influence of alcohol

The fight spread on social networks; the client was under the influence of alcohol.

See also  Police disguised as the 'Avengers' arrest a gang that sold drugs in Peru

A waiter and a diner staged a fight outside the Corregidora No. 1 restaurant, located in the Historic Center of Querétaro, Mexico.Through social networks, the video has been disseminated showing how the worker hits a client who was under the influence of alcohol on the face and body.

Between screams, you can see how they try to stop the waiter, who punches and kicks the customer who can’t stand up.

(We recommend reading: ‘Cloud Seeding’, Mexico’s strategy to combat high temperatures)

Opinions are divided on social networks, among Internet users who disqualify the waiter’s actions and among those who wonder the reasons that led to the fight.

After the video was broadcast, municipal inspectors went to the restaurant, located on Corregidora avenue; the place was closed for not having permits for the sale of alcohol.

More news of your interest

Mexico will install another center for migrants agreed with the United States on the border

See also  Al-Ittihad is the winter champion and Al-Hilal restores balance

Tragic traffic accident in western Mexico leaves 15 people dead

Gunmen burn 11 vehicles on major Mexican highway

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #fight #diner #waiter #authorities #seal #renowned #restaurant

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
France | Three policemen arrested in France over death during riots

France | Three policemen arrested in France over death during riots

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result