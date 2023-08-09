Video: fight between a diner and a waiter, authorities seal a renowned restaurant

A waiter and a diner staged a fight outside the Corregidora No. 1 restaurant, located in the Historic Center of Querétaro, Mexico.Through social networks, the video has been disseminated showing how the worker hits a client who was under the influence of alcohol on the face and body.

Between screams, you can see how they try to stop the waiter, who punches and kicks the customer who can’t stand up.

Opinions are divided on social networks, among Internet users who disqualify the waiter’s actions and among those who wonder the reasons that led to the fight.



After the video was broadcast, municipal inspectors went to the restaurant, located on Corregidora avenue; the place was closed for not having permits for the sale of alcohol.

#CNEnVideo ▶️ | It appears in #queretaro another “shark” 💥 👉🏽 Waiter starred in a fight with a client who under the influence of alcohol became aggressive outside a restaurant on Avenida Corregidora, in the Historic Center. pic.twitter.com/dA1zXXeU3U – Circle News Querétaro (@CNqueretaro) August 8, 2023

