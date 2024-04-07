He Cali America he beat upl Junior from Barranquilla and brought him down from the cloud he came from after his victory in Brazil (1-3) against Botafogo for the Copa Libertadores. The 'mechita' became strong at home and beat those led by Arturo Reyes 4-1 on matchday 15 of the Colombian League.

América de Cali put the pressure on with their victory and entered the group of eight thanks to the goals of Rodrigo Holgado, Edwar López, Daniel Bocanegra and Cristian Barrios. The Cali team are eighth with 22 points.

Junior vs. America Photo:Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency Share

Fight in Pascual Guerrero

The match was not immune to violence and once again a few people damaged the Colombian football festival. Before the match between América from Cali and Junior from Barranquilla, The authorities decided not to allow visiting fans to enter the stadium, so they could not enter with clothing alluding to the 'shark' team.

The bars of the Cali America They sent threatening messages through social networks warning all Junior fans not to approach Pascual Guerrero.

However, the game was overshadowed and had to be stopped for several minutes due to a fight that broke out in the stadium's stands, where some people engaged in mischief.

A video circulated on social networks in which a man is detained by the Police, while in the stands there are acts of violence and a group of fans knock down the fences to confront the authorities and try to attack this man who would be a fan. shark'.

On the other side, a group of 15 fans rushed towards the athletic track, but the Police managed to dissuade them from returning to their places. According to some people who attended Pascual Guerrero, acts of violence were felt in several stands during the match.

Radical fans carried out a 'hunt' in the stands to find infiltrated Junior fans or people who did not have any distinction as a local team.

