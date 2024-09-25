A controversy was the main theme of the last day of the Futsal World Cup that is being played these days in UzbekistanThe match between France and Iran is under investigation following complaints from the teams participating in the tournament that the result could have been manipulated.

The match, which ended with a victory for the Asian team, was denounced by coaches and fans as an example of manipulation and negligence by the French in order to avoid being in a “complicated” draw for the knockout rounds.

‘Iran and France have dishonoured my sport’

On Tuesday, FIFA confirmed to English media that an investigation was being opened to clarify whether fouls were committed in the match that ended with Iran winning 4-1 and taking first place in Group F.

In the highlights of the match, one can perceive a certain passivity of the French defense to the Iranian attacks and, even, You can see how the French goalkeeper makes little effort to stop the balls that were heading towards his goal.

In addition to this, when there were obvious scoring opportunities, players would have intentionally made mistakes in order not to score a goal despite the proximity of the goals.

According to the complainants, among whom are the technical staff of the Argentine National Team and the coach of the Thai national team, France’s next rival in this World Cup, The Europeans would have let themselves be defeated so as not to meet the Brazilians in a later stage.

On his x account, Miguel Rodrigo expressed his discontent with the alleged actions of his next rivals. “We are the weakest part of this story that happened today in Bukhara (…) Iran and France, coaches and players, have dishonoured my sport.”

Whatever happens on the 27th, and admitting that we are the weakest party in this story that happened today in Bukhara, I say: “France, we are waiting for you with open arms.”

Iran 🇮🇷 and France 🇫🇷, coaches and players, dishonored my sport.

‼️You are a world disgrace‼️ pic.twitter.com/M8a4Czlb4N — Miguel Rodrigo (@miguelrodrigocs) September 22, 2024

According to a spokesperson for the world football governing body, “FIFA is aware of the complaints submitted by the teams participating in the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ regarding the Group F match between France and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Meanwhile, the tournament is still being played on Uzbek soil, with France taking on Thailand next Friday, while Iran will face Morocco on Thursday and, if they make it through to the next round, will face Brazil in the quarter-finals.

