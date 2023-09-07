Talking here about Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who burst into tears, during his presentation to the fans of the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, the club from which he began his career towards stardom and titles.

And he decided Ramos Returning to his “old home”, the Seville club, despite the huge difference between the salary he would receive in Spain and the salary he would have received with the Saudi Federation.

Reports indicated that Ramos would have received 20 million euros annually with the Saudi Federation, but he decided to sign with Seville, for only one million euros annually.

On Monday, Spain’s national team defense pole and former Real Madrid club, Sergio Ramos, expressed his happiness at returning to Seville, confirming press reports indicating that he had reached an agreement to move to his former Andalusian team.

And he said Ramos whose contract with him expired Paris Saint-Germain The Frenchman on June 30: “It is a very special day. Going home is always full of happiness. Now we have to pass medical examinations.”

And the player (37 years old), who carried colors, added Seville In the 2004-2005 season before moving to real madridwhere he won the Champions League 4 times: “I am happy to return and try to join the team as soon as possible.”