In some cases, a lick of paint works wonders. Try that with that old shed rotting away in your yard. According to Fiat, the world could also use a coat of paint. To make this visual, Fiat has set up the ‘Operation No Grey’. The brand immerses the new Fiat 600e with driver and all in a gigantic can of paint.

That driver is not a hapless passerby pulled from the crowd. No, Fiat puts the company’s top boss, Olivier Francois, in the new car. It would have been real dedication if he had opened the window. Furthermore, Fiat asks you to prepare for ‘the most epic announcement’ to come. That will probably be the official announcement of the Fiat 600e.

