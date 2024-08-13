Mexico City.– The Attorney General of Sinaloa has expanded its hypotheses regarding the murder of politician Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, giving credence to the statements made by Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada regarding his alleged kidnapping in a letter published on August 10.

The case, however, was taken over by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) which suspects that the murder is linked to organized crime.

Cuén was killed on July 25, the same day that Zambada was arrested by U.S. authorities after allegedly being kidnapped by Joaquín Guzmán López, son of “El Chapo” Guzmán.

“Once again, public evidence has emerged that diverts us from the first version, that is, it makes us assume that the events could have been different,” said Sara Bruna Quiñónez Estrada, Attorney General of Sinaloa.

“Since social media, as well as the written and spoken press, have reported another version, where they place the teacher who died today in another place and in the company of other people who were arrested that same day of the events in the United States.”

The version cited by the Prosecutor is the letter from Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada that was released by his lawyer Frank Pérez, which reveals various details, which have not been ruled out yet.

One of those details is that Zambada was summoned to supposedly meet with Joaquín Guzmán López, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and politician Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda to discuss issues related to the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS).

Another clue is that “El Mayo” claimed to have seen Cuén Ojeda and a companion. Another is that he claimed that the founder of the Sinaloa Party (PAS) was murdered in the same place where the drug lord was summoned.

Prosecutor Quiñónez Estrada said that the version of Cuén Ojeda’s death, which refers to a possible theft of a vehicle, arose from the testimony of a man identified as Fausto Corrales, son of Víctor Antonio Corrales Burgueño, former rector of the UAS and president of the PAS.

The report states that two young men got off a motorcycle while it was filling up with gasoline at a gas station located in the town of La Presita, on Mexico Highway 15.

To support this hypothesis, the Prosecutor’s Office revealed a security recording that shows when one of the alleged shooters opens the passenger door of the vehicle in which Cuén was traveling and seconds later closes it.

However, no shots can be heard in the recording.

Cuén Ojeda was declared dead at the clinic where he was treated at 11:15 p.m. and, at the time of the autopsy, at 1 a.m. the following day, the doctor determined that the politician’s gunshot wounds had been inflicted two to four hours ago.

The Attorney General of Sinaloa said that Fausto Corrales was summoned again, because Zambada García’s statements reveal a version that seems credible to them.

However, Corrales will not appear before the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office, but rather before the FGR after the case was taken over by the Federation.