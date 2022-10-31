Sometimes it seems that car manufacturers specifically build a car as a counterpart to the product of the direct competitor. Now to get that competitive product into the house and give it a lot of shit is a different story. Yet Ferrari does it. They test the Lamborghini Huracán STO at their private test site, the Fiorano circuit. There the Huracán is put to the test.

In this way, the driver zigzags up to within a millimeter of the grass towards turn 1. With big jerks on the steering wheel, they do everything they can to make the Lambo sweat. Ferrari is therefore testing the controls of the STO. If you look closely, you can also see some sensors on the passenger side and on the roof. So you can say that Ferrari is collecting a lot of data about the Huracán STO.

And then that noise when accelerating. Headphone users, be warned. The Huracán STO has been around since late 2020 and is inspired by the Super Trofeo EVO and GT3. The power of 640 hp comes from the mighty V10 engine and goes to the rear wheels. For some extra eargasm, the sound goes out into the wide world through an Akrapovic exhaust. Watch – and above all listen to – the video below.