The WEC season is about to begin. The first WEC race of 2023 will be held this weekend at Sebring International Raceway in the US. During the 1,000 miles of Sebring, teams will have to complete 267 laps to reach the finish line. In this overview we prepare you for the start of the season in endurance racing.

When is the first WEC race?

The start of the first WEC race is on Friday 17 March. From March 15, the teams and drivers will train in two free practice sessions on Wednesday and one on Thursday, March 16. Qualifying will take place later on that last day at 23:30 Dutch time. The race will start the day after at 5:00 PM our time.

Where can I see the first WEC race?

Traditionally, long-distance racing in the Netherlands is broadcast by RTL 7 and Eurosport 1. In Belgium you have to tune in to Sport 10. You can also take out a subscription with the WEC. You pay 6.99 euros per race for it (except for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which costs 12.99 euros) or you can get a season ticket for 39.99 euros.

Race classes in the 2023 WEC season

The classes have been simplified for this season. LMP1 has gone out the door and there is now only one GTE class left. There are a total of 38 cars with three drivers per car. Well-known names such as Romain Dumas, Jacques Villeneuve and Kamui Kobayashi will be present. Dutchmen Robin Frijns, Bent Viscaal and Nicky Catsburg are also participating again.

Hypercars

So the LMP1 class is no more. Instead, the LMDh and LMH classes have been merged. In addition, the rules have been made a lot simpler and freer. As a result, more major brands want to participate in the top class – brands such as Ferrari, Peugeot and Porsche. Another consequence is that the cars have different designs. The rules state that the cars can have a maximum of 681 horsepower. You can recognize the top class cars by the red panels on the sides. Check out the video at the bottom of the page to see the different Hypercars in action.

LMP2

Just say the little brother of the Hypercars. The FIA ​​prescribes that the sales price of the complete car without engine and electronics may not exceed 483,000 euros. The engine is a 4.2-liter V8 that can produce no more than 568 horsepower, without injection. The cars in the LMP2 class can be recognized by the blue panels on the side.

LMGTE Am

These are the racing cars that are derived from street cars. In this class, each team must have an amateur racer on the squad. These racers are equipped with atmospheric engines with a maximum size of 5.5 liters. When you use a turbo or supercharger, the maximum displacement is 4.0 liters. If you can’t already recognize these cars; they wear orange panels.

Teams from the first WEC race

Not all teams participate in every race. That’s why we now stick to the participants of the 1,000 miles of Sebring. Click here for all drivers per team. There are also a number of manufacturers who take two cars to Sebring. We have designated this as ‘(x2)’.

Hypercars

LMP2

Prema Racing (x2)

Vector Sports

United Autosports (x2)

iota

Hertz Team Jota

Team WRT (x2)

Inter Europol Competition

Alpine Eleven Team (x2)

LMEGTE Am

Ferrari AF Corse (x2)

ORT By TF

Corvette Racing

Project 1 – AO

Kessel Racing

Iron Lynx

Dempsey–Proton Racing

Richard Mille AF Corse

Iron Ladies

GR Racing

Proton Competition

Northwest AMR

D’Station Racing

