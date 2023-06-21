YouTube is full of handy guys who make the craziest constructions. This one stands out though. The Ferrari 308 GTBi van StanceWorks from the eighties was allowed to hand in its eight-cylinder and received a Honda VTEC engine in return. The Ferrari is in a support group with the Mercedes-AMG C-class, which also lost half of its cylinders.

StanceWorks replaced the V8 from the Ferrari and with a K24 engine from Honda. This 2.4-liter four-cylinder produces 1,015 horsepower, according to the owner, with the help of a diligent turbo. More than four and a half times as much as the old Italian eight-cylinder produces. Some work has been done for this. In 128 episodes you can see how two and a half years have been worked on the Ferrari.

Other modifications to the VTEC engined Ferrari

After the engine change, the Ferrari gets a badge with its new name: the 244 GTK. In addition, there is a wider grille, black air intakes, new headlights, wheel arches, side skirts and a rear wing. The wheels have also been exchanged for ones with the special Honda color ‘Championship White’. For the complete racing equipment, the Ferrari has a roll cage. Check out the NSX’s strange cousin below.