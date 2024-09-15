Camila Fernández shined like never before when she sang the Mexican National Anthem… badly, during the fight between Canelo Álvares and Edgar Berlanga, at the T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas.

Nerves were evident during the performance of Vicente Fernández’s granddaughter, who used the word “earth” instead of “soil.”

Canelo reacted to the error with a surprised face and turning to the sides.

The daughter of Alejandro “El Potrillo” Fernández continued singing without changing her facial expression, which could indicate that she did not realize the mistake, or that she finally managed to overcome her nerves and act as if “nothing was happening.”