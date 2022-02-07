England.- A woman demonstrated her work as a bricklayer in England and attracted the eyes of millions on TikTok by performing work that many understand is for ‘men’, although she has shown that women are capable of doing it even with the dozens of negative comments she receives.

Darcie Richards hails from Norfolk, in the east of England, and has taken it upon herself to break stereotypes of machismo Through his TikTok account where he shares his day-to-day as a bricklayer, demonstrating that no job is strictly for one sex, but that both can work perfectly.

Despite the accusations of people who continue to be blinded by the idea of ​​machismo and the division of the sexes who do not stop when it comes to making negative comments about their work or their person, Darcie does not hesitate to respond to their malicious words with work and proving that nothing they say really affects her.

Criticisms such as not seeming “strong enough” or being “too slow” are the daily life of the tiktoker, even in one of her most popular videos she is seen responding to a hater who claims that her video “It has to be the least attractive thing I’ve seen a woman do today”.

However, these types of comments do not affect him and he responded with a video where he shows what he is capable of in his work without caring what he thinks, you can see him lifting buckets or heavy blocks, as well as lifting a wall and others daily activities at work.

“They just see a girl and think it’s pathetic or that I want attention; They don’t think I’m strong enough or too slow. One man even said that he was unattractive. There have been so many girls, hundreds, who have come to me and They’ve told me how much I inspire them”, he told international media.

Although there are comments from people who criticize her in her videos, there are also many who show that her actions inspire other women to follow their dreams.

“Nothing more attractive than a woman who does not need help from a man”; “It’s good to see a woman who does hard work and she shows that women can do it”; “Women who know their worth are attractive”; are some of the comments that can be read.