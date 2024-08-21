Ciudad Juárez— As part of the national work stoppage by judges and the working rank and file of the Federal Judicial Branch, at 00:00 hours today, Wednesday, August 21, the doors of the Federal Judicial Branch Building were symbolically closed.

Around a hundred employees gathered outside the building located on Tecnológico Avenue to participate in this indefinite strike of the Federal Judicial Branch.

Judge Guadalupe Contreras Jurado took the microphone and said that with this authoritarian reform, they are heading towards an unprecedented constitutional crisis and if it is not stopped, it will leave deep scars in the social fabric.

“We have decided, together with hundreds of judges committed to justice, to suspend judicial work indefinitely throughout the country starting this August 21 as a legitimate act of resistance against this reform and until it is discarded to make way for the construction of a comprehensive reform of the justice system, which we would undoubtedly support,” said the magistrate.

For his part, Judge Víctor Manlio Hernández Calderón stated that “we are not happy with this suspension of work, this suspension of work does not represent a break for the Judicial Branch of the Federation, we are absent to be present, this suspension of work is an action of struggle to defend the judicial dependency, the separation of powers and thereby protect a true democracy.”

He said that they want this to serve to make society understand and realize the true objective of this so-called judicial reform, which he described as aggressive since it seeks to capture all power in “a single will” in a regressive way, as in the Mexico criticized decades ago.

After the speeches, they proceeded to symbolically close the doors, matching the bars at the entrance to the building.

Finally, they linked arms forming a human chain to represent the union they maintain and sang the national anthem.

A hideout was set up there, which will be periodically patrolled by the striking employees with the aim of maintaining a permanent protest outside the building.