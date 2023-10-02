Featherweight Despite all the controversies he has been in, he continues to be one of the public’s favorites, proof of this was in one of his most recent concerts where the singer went on stage when the audience went crazy, since They pulled the clothes he was wearing.

On TikTok, the viral video of Peso Pluma is already causing a stir, as you can see how when he goes on stage, he shows his fans how it turned out. his boxers completely tornbut far from getting angry he began to joke with his fans who also made fun.

And it is that Featherweight He wanted to be closer to the audience while he was singing Lady Gaga’s song, but apparently he came down without security, so his fans were shocked and began to pull him, he was so desperate that they ended up tearing part of their garment inside.

“My Featherweight must be careful, he has already had threats, he should not be involved in those, there is no shortage of crazy people”, “They were stripping the child’s skin and they don’t even scrub anymore, they should be more careful, my people, a thousand blessings featherweight, God “Always take care of me”, “Now I don’t feel so bad anymore, I have heard a hole here and there and there”, they write on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Featherweight has canceled a series of concerts in some parts of Mexico, because in some parts it supposedly has not sold tickets, which is why the event was canceled.

