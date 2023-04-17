Featherweight He has become the artist of the moment for many reasons and that is that he has managed to position his music on the most popular digital platforms in the world, although he has also gotten into scandals, the most recent being the live he did with Nathanael Cano.

It turns out that Featherweight and Natanael Cano did a live to collaborate with their millions of fans, but they did it smoking marijuanasomething that was not well seen by many Internet users because these singers are followed by too many minors, which has caused annoyance due to their recent video.

“I’m surprised that TikTok or Instagram don’t download their content when they get very fine with other content creators”, “Parents complain a lot, but they themselves have relegated their children’s education to a computer or cell phone “, “Total sadness that these characters are the idols of the new generations, parents pay attention to their children in what they see and hear,” write the networks.

Returning a little with Featherweight, he recently sang at the Coachella Festival, something that left more than one impressed, since there are few singers who have come to said event where world-class artists attend.

It is worth mentioning that another of the Featherweight controversies was that he met Bad Bunny at Coachella with whom he had ranted about his enormous fame, but in the end it is said that the first gave him a hug.