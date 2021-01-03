There are frequent celebrity spots at events and airports in Bollywood. During this time, Paparaji often takes pictures of them and asks them to pose. However, after the shadow of Corona virus, celebrities have become more alert than ever and are not posing with masks to the photographers. Sara Ali Khan has said the same recently. Paparaji kept asking him to pose without a mask but he did not remove the mask.

In fact, recently Parineeti Chopra and Sara Ali Khan were spotted wearing masks at different places. Both of them refused to take off the mask in front of Paparaji. Sara Ali Khan clicked a few selfies with her fans but did not allow Paparaji to pose without masks. She even refused to take off the mask when Sara reached her car. Watch the video:



By the way, before that Kareena Kapoor was also spotted after shooting her talk show but she refused to remove the mask. Apart from Kareena, Kriti Sanon, who recently won the Corona virus battle, was also seen at the airport but refused to remove the mask. Let us know that in the last few days, artists like Varun Dhawan, Rakulpreet, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been hit by the Corona virus, so now Sylabs are taking some more precautions.

