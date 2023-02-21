A nightmare was what a man lived in Córdoba, Argentina, when thieves came to his residence to rob and try to kidnap one of his children.

This shocking story began when two criminals They arrived at the house of who would be their next victim. According to the father’s account, the ‘Channel Twelve TV’, the thieves managed to take a large sum of money from him.

It seems that the man was willing to give them the money; however, there was one thing he was not going to negotiate with, much less allow: his son being taken away.

For this reason, a confrontation broke out when the criminals wanted to take the child under 9 years of age. The fight almost ended his life.

(Keep reading: Graduated as a lawyer posed next to the garbage truck where she worked for 12 years.)

When they were about to leave, one grabbed one of my children

“When they were about to leave, one grabbed one of my children who was still sealed,” he mentioned to the aforementioned medium.

Realizing that in addition to money, wanted to take the youngest, the father had nothing but to fight for his little one.

The parent broke free of the ropes and rammed a criminal. In his action, he managed to take a firearm from him.

(Also read: Students who claim to have ‘seen the devil’ are hospitalized: video).

“Honestly, I don’t know how I got out of the seals and how I reacted like that. At one point, on the floor, I took the gun from one of them, unintentionally unlocked it and shot him on the floor, that is, the weapon was operational,” he added.

When all that happened, authorities arrived at the scenebut the criminal who had the money managed to flee.

#Now | We spoke exclusively with Agustín, the father who saved his son from being kidnapped in Córdoba: “I was transformed, I don’t know what happened, I saw that they were grabbing my son and I managed to jump on the offender. Luckily I was able to get the weapon out of him,” he says in #Always together 📻 pic.twitter.com/MCiblxZgj4 – Chain 3 Rosario (@Cadena3_Rosario) February 20, 2023

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Outrage: German ‘youtubers’ camped in the sacred citadel of Machu Picchu

Tragedy in Panama: a Colombian dies after a bus accident with migrants

Tragedy of Colombians in Mexico: there would be several deaths after a bus accident