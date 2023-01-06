in the last hours The video of a family man who posed as his daughter to catch a pedophile has gone viral on social media. Apparently, this event was from a few years ago, but netizens continue to share the clip, applauding the man’s courage.

The footage was uploaded to the Reddit platform. According to several internet users, the events occurred somewhere in the United States, where a man quoted a girl under the age of 12 through social networks while posing as a handsome and attractive young man.

Apparently, the subject arrived at the place where he quoted the little girl but, to his surprise, the girl was not there. Instead, it was the father of the minor who made a presence to catch the alleged pedophile, preventing more young people from being in danger.

The father of the family realized that something was not right and decided to check his daughter’s networks. When snooping around, he was able to verify that she had been quoted by a false user, so he decided to go.

As companions, the man brought his furious and huge dogs so that they could defend him in case the situation turned difficult. So it was, the canine lunged at the alleged pedophile and gave him several bites.

Despite the fact that the perpetrator begged several times for one of the dogs to stop biting him, the pet owner released the other dog so that it could also attack him.

So far it is uncertain how the situation ended and if the man was placed under arrest by the American authorities. Likewise, the information of the father of the family is not accurate and if he will receive charges for having acted with such aggression.

