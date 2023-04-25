USA.- A father inspired thousands of people on social networkssince he learned to dance using a wheelchair for an event at his daughter’s school.

On the TikTok account @rhonduhhxx the video of a father in a wheelchair dancing with his daughter at a school performance.

The father, named Charles Potter, was disabled in his legs after an accident in 2006 due to a driver who was driving while intoxicated and has used a wheelchair ever since.

It was not easy for him, but he is grateful to have his family who support him and his daughter has been one of his great motivations.

VIDEO: Father moves millions of people during his daughter’s dance

Charles attended his daughter’s dance and the video moved thousands of peoplesince it was the feeling.

The father and his daughter managed to have an adapted choreography with the wheelchairthe video generated thousands of comments.

“Congratulations to the dad, nothing prevented him from being with his beautiful girlhe is a great warrior”, you can read in one of the comments.