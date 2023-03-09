The fastest Autoblog readers in Gran Turismo 7 have obtained their final ticket for the final day at BMW Driving Experience at Zandvoort

In December ’22 we organized a great promotion in collaboration with Goodyear, KNAF Digital and BMW Driving Experience. A number of selected participants were given the opportunity to set a fast time in a sim with the game Gran Turismo 7 at KNAF Digital headquarters.

The fastest Autoblog reader advanced to the final round: setting the fastest times in a real car at Zandvoort at the BMW Driving Experience: the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. The winner received a seat in the Junkyard race and is part of team Autoblog! You can see how that went in the video.

PS: drive yourself in the new BMW 2 Series Coupé? Book the Autoblog Driving Experience in our shop!

