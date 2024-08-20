Flying is the safest form of transport in the world, but when you’re travelling miles up in the air, a bout of turbulence can be more nerve-racking than you’d feel in a car or train. It’s intrinsic to the experience of flying, but in recent months there have been rare instances of severe turbulence, such as the one affecting a Singapore Airlines flight and another Air Europa flight. A study led by Paul Williams for the University of Reading suggests that severe turbulence on flights has increased by 55% over the past 40 years.

Lucía Aránega, A350 commander and collaborator of the SEPLA technical department, explains together with Sergio Hoyas, aerospace engineer, and Ricardo Vinuesa, professor and researcher in mechanical engineering, why this growth has occurred and what consequences it may have in the coming years. The video at the top of this article also explains what turbulence is and the different types that affect airplanes. The key to safety is simple: wear a seat belt throughout the flight.