Living in the countryside has its benefits, since raw materials and food are things that are close at hand. This was demonstrated by a peasant woman, who showed how to prepare a delicious dish without investing a single peso.

This sample was made by Soy Faby, a content creator who calls herself “a country woman”, who does not complicate herself with anything and lives and enjoys natural beauty.

The recipe was shared by a young mother on her social networks. The main food in the video would be a fish cooked in herbs wrapped in banana leaves, for which she did not invest a single peso, since everything was obtained from nature.

In the recording, Faby, accompanied by her children, got the fish from a small river, the herbs from a small garden in her garden. While the other items such as cooking utensils and fire she confessed she already had them.

For the preparation, I first clean the fish and then season them with herbs and salt. Likewise, he added to the preparation, onion, cabbage, rosemary, parsley and other finely chopped herbs that I moistened with a little olive oil.

For cooking, I am Faby I use the banana leaves to make a kind of tamale, where I deposit the fish and the herbs and then proceed to place it on the fire for a few minutes.

As a result, the young farmer obtained a fish delicacy which she accompanied with a bell pepper sauce, avocado and other vegetables, all obtained from the field and nature.