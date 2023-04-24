Culiacán.- A farmer de Culiacán, Sinaloa went viral after explain in detail, almost with ‘apples and pears’ the basses corn prices in Mexico, because the way to do it caught everyone’s attention.

It was through the Facebook social network where the ‘@elagricultor.mx’ account has presented different videos recorded in plots that it also broadcasts on the TikTok platform, this time it went viral with an audiovisual material entitled: “Situation of corn in Mexico”.

The man who works in agriculture showed how planting and production is, and why there have been marches by producers demanding better prices for corn in the country that is the center of origin and diversification of native corn.

At the beginning of the clip, the agronomy expert explained: “Production costs are between 55 and 60,000 pesos per hectare, in their own land, if they are rented, put an average rent of 15,000 pesos, they are between 70 and 75 000 pesos”.

He later explained his cost per ton: “It is removed from the Chicago Stock Exchange according to the world supply and demand of yellow corn, not white yellow. Because? Who knows? I don’t know who came up with the idea based on what the stock market says because of the exchange rate, which is also very cheap and doesn’t help at all.”

In the same way its price is assigned for example: “It goes on average between 5,500 and 5,700 a ton, in that it is moving. If we put an average of 5,600 per ton we need 11 T to be able to cover our costs in owned and rented land 13 so you can check.”

So compare the base price that is assigned to that of the land where it is cultivated: “The Sinaloa averages are between 10 and 11, yes, we have very good land, but we also have bad land, so this year would be for if not It is good to cover costs, but the most favorable thing is to lose money. The scheme where the prices of our grains are obtained has to change“.

Therefore, he explained that the production is in Mexico, both the quality and the consumption, which would not be found elsewhere, finally the creator of the content explained: “We are not saturating the market, that is, what is produced is consumed here, that we use world supply and demand as a reference, that is another ticket, nothing to see and it is also yellow. So there have to be fair prices for what we Mexicans produce.”

Most important agricultural products in Sinaloa

Grain corn is representative in Mexico for supplying nutritional elements to humans and animals and being a basic raw material for the industry. Among the main producing States are:

Sinaloa (22%)

Jalisco (14%)

Mexico (8%)

Michoacan (7%)

Guanajuato (6%)

Warrior (5%)

Veracruz (5%)

Chiapas (5%)

Chihuahua (4%)

Puebla (4%)

The municipality where a quarter of the production value of corn is concentrated in Sinaloa, the most important agricultural state at the national level, is Escuinapa, also recognized for its fishing and service vocation.

Therefore, in Sinaloa, Culiacán, among the most important products that are grown are:

Corn

Chickpea

Tomato

Bean

Dad

green chile

Wheat

Cucumber