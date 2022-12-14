This Tuesday, the ‘Albiceleste’ team took another step in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and managed to reach the long-awaited final, which will be held next Sunday at 10 am, Colombia time.

The celebration was inevitable. Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez were the authors of the three goals that gave Argentina victory over Croatia. The stands of the Lusail Stadium, the streets and public transport in Doha were filled with fans who celebrated the victory in the same way that occurred in the Obelisco, Buenos Aires (Argentina). On the subway, a child was scared by the chants, but the fans had an unexpected reaction that filled social networks with tenderness.

Under the rhythm of ‘Arroró my child’, the fans sang the classic lullaby in the middle of the trip to try to calm down the little boy, who was scared by the amount of people and their corresponding noise when celebrating the ‘Albiceleste’ victory. .

While he took refuge in his mother’s arms, the fans of the national team tried to comfort him with a soft tone, while applauding. “We are the best the world has, brother”, wrote a Twitter user to assess the video.

The clip was shared by the user @joaquinmenendezz on TikTok less than 24 hours ago and has already acquired more than 2 million views. “Our fans are unique,” wrote another. “All the songs in the field version are spectacular”, “the baby stopped crying, they are geniuses” and “empathetic and witty like nobody else”, were some of the comments that applauded the gesture of the Argentine fans.

He celebrated at the airport and went viral

No matter the time or place. From anywhere in the world, Argentines celebrate the goals of their selection. The ‘albiceleste’ team began the World Cup in Qatar with a cold defeat against Saudi Arabia, but afterwards they did not lose any game, although in some they sowed a lot of tension and uncertainty among the fans. This was the confrontation against Poland on November 30, in the group stage.

The ‘albiceleste’ team defined their pass to the round of 16 and the first goal was important. Thus, Alexis Mac Allister made the entire gallery stand up and the spectators who watched the match behind the screen celebrated the first goal.

A security employee at the Mendoza airport, in Argentina, could not contain his excitement and celebrated euphorically as he ran towards the screen. The man left his job to join the madness that was generated among the attendees, before the surprised look of some travelers.

The video was captured by the user @luchiortizzz, who accompanied her friend to the airport to see her off and went viral by showing how Argentines live football.

Although not all users of the social network agreed with the fact that the employee temporarily left his job due to the risks involved, the majority applauded the spontaneity of the security man, who was carried away by his emotion before the first goal of the selection ‘albiceleste’.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA