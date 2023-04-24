the mexican singer Featherweight It does not stop being in trend due to its musical successes and actions, this time, a fan did not hesitate to ventilate through social networks that in a concert from Jalisco, he dedicated a verse of a song to a woman that left everyone surprised, because they immediately recognized her.

As announced by the ‘@viviansalvador40’ account, along with the description, “I was cold”, recorded a shocking moment during the Featherweight concert he held in Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Vivian Salvador at the beginning of the viral clip pointed out: “I relaxed at the Featherweight concert until:”later he allowed the famous man to be seen performing one of his most listened to songs.

During the publication that has almost reached 15 million views, the creator of the content highlighted that Featherweight was singing “She dances Alone”, but, what surprised everyone is that he dedicated a verse to Odalys Velasco.

For which theories rained down in the comment box, since Internet users recalled that Featherweight went out at one point with Odalys Velasco, before which they asked for a reunion and it caused them tenderness to see her at the concert.

Featherweight Viral Hit: “She Dances Alone”

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known in the artistic world as Featherweight, has not only gone viral for his dance step that everyone tries to imitate on social networks, but also for his songs, including “She dances alone” and ” The baby”.

The 23-year-old singer born in Jalisco, Guadalajara, has become the most listened to on the Spotify platform with the theme “she dances alone”, displacing Miley Cyrus with the single ‘Flowers’.

The rapper and composer has gained fame by having songs with Luis R. Conriquez, Eslabón Armado and Natanael Cano.