Video: fans crushed by avalanche of people who slipped into the stands

corinthians suffered this Tuesday to prevent a reaction with goals from

Newell’s Old Boys and with the 0-0 draw, they made the 2-1 advantage obtained eight days ago prevail and qualify for the quarterfinals of the South American Cupwhere it will be measured with the best of the series between Students and Goiás.

football in the stadium Marcelo Bielsa of the city of Rosario was stained by the outbreaks of violence generated in the stands by bullying from both teams.

Newell’s kept control of the ball during the first half and generated several scoring chances, but he found a wall in the goal defended by Cássio, one of the figures of the match.

Panic

Corinthians opted for a conservative script and the possibility of surprising on the counterattack.56

The break had to be extended at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in the city of Rosario due to clashes between fans of Leprosy and Corinthians.

The Police appeared within minutes, flooding part of the grandstand with rubber bullets and tear gas.

An unusual problem arose in the gallery. Fans slipped through a hole and several fans were crushed.

The authorities took action on the matter, but fortunately there were no events to regret.

Some people are injured, but not seriously.

