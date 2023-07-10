A 23-year-old fan died after being injured in the neck with a glass bottle in the middle of a fight between ultras of the Palmeiras and Flamengo before both teams met on Saturday in Sao Paulo, the family reported Monday.

Gabriela Anelli I was in line to enter the stadium Allianz Park when he found himself in the middle of a pitched battle between radical fans of the two teams, which forced the Police to intervene to disperse the crowd.

They cut her with a bottle

The young woman was injured with a glass bottle on her neck and taken to the hospital in an ambulance that was inside the stadium. According to the Secretary of Security of Sao Paulo, He was admitted to the hospital “in serious condition”.

Another person was also injured in the brawl, during which a man suspected of having thrown bottles at rival fans was arrested.

According to the official version, a group of ultras from palmeiras began to persecute fans flamencowho were near one of the doors of the Allianz Parque, with the intention of attacking them.

Serious problems

This forced the Police to launch a large amount of tear gas that reached the inside of the field, causing the interruption of the match, which ended in a tie, even on two occasions.

The victim’s brother, Felipe Anelli, thanked on his social networks “all those who prayed” for his sister’s life. “I love you sister, your beautiful smile will be forever in my memory,” he wrote on his Instagram profile.

Mariana Anellicousin of Gabrieladenounced that “people are getting sick because of football” and asked for justice.

“I can’t believe it, Gabi, a 23-year-old girl, full of dreams, lost her life because of these crazy people, caught out of sheer cowardice,” she said.

EFE